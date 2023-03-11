Xensor (XSR) Price Hits $0.0001

Xensor (XSR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Xensor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xensor has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a market capitalization of $242,684.85 and approximately $11,284.44 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xensor

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

