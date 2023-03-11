Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
AUY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,646,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.