Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

AUY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,646,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Natixis purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $8,012,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,432,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 92,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

