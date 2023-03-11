Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.09 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $8.52 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

