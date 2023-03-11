Yext’s (YEXT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.
Yext Price Performance
Yext stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.13. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yext (YEXT)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.