Yext’s (YEXT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Yext Price Performance

Yext stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.13. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

