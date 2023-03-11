Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €53.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Down 2.6 %

FRA ZAL opened at €35.77 ($38.05) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.99.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.