Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.47

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and traded as low as $19.73. Zalando shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 12,393 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zalando from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

