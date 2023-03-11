ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Cap of $21.71 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 45.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $21.71 million and $126,449.51 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00431248 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,886.24 or 0.29149517 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.