1,206,832 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,206,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

