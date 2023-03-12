1,206,832 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,206,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
