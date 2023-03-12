1,247 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.82 and a 200-day moving average of $280.92.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

