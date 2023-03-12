14,113 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

