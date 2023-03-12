1,716 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

