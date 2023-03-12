1,876 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

