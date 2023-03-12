1eco (1ECO) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1eco (1ECO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1eco has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $30.11 million and $388.16 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00433254 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.69 or 0.29280124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,749,011 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

1eco Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.