2,356 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,356 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

