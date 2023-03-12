25,000 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

