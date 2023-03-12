2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Down 1.9%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 4,411 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

