4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,064.06

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,064.06 ($48.87) and traded as high as GBX 4,545 ($54.65). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 4,480 ($53.87), with a volume of 29,440 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 4,800 ($57.72) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,525.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,066.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,748.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.