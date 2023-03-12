5,363 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,054,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,483 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.0 %

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

