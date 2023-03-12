6,750 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 11,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

