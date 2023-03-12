679 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $39.44 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $752.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.