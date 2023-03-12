7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Short Interest Update

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 7 Acquisition by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 635,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in 7 Acquisition by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,144,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 183,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of 7 Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,730. 7 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

