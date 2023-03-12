7,645 Shares in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 812,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 603,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

CMTG opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 187.34%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

