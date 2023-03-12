ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $4,381.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00034990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00225150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,586.49 or 1.00021654 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004441 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,544.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.