Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Shares Up 0.6%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.70 and last traded at C$24.40. Approximately 4,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.25.

Accelleron Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.22.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accelleron Industries AG designs, manufactures, sells, and services customized turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. Its products are used in marine, energy, and rail/off-highway industries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.