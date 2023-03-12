Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,914 shares of company stock worth $1,138,158 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

