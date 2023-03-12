Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Monday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ACET stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $305.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACET. Wedbush raised their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 277,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 264,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 260,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 240,563 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

