ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Shares Up 10%

Shares of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 1,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.