Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $329.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

