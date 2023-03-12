Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 87.4% in February

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 4,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. Advantest has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

