Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Adyen from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,280.00.

Adyen Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,395.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,153.00 and a twelve month high of $2,200.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,477.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,437.24.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

