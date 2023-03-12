Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 734,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 204,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

