Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Up 4.2 %
AAGFF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 131,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,682. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
