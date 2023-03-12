Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 4.2 %

AAGFF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 131,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,682. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

