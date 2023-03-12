Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.21. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 344,909 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

