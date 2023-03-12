Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.21. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 344,909 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.