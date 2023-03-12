Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

