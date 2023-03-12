Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $281.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.92.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

