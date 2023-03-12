Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Akanda Trading Down 8.3 %

AKAN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 189,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Akanda has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) by 1,166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

