AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 116,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AlerisLife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALR traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 1.31. 78,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AlerisLife has a fifty-two week low of 0.55 and a fifty-two week high of 2.70.

Get AlerisLife alerts:

About AlerisLife

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AlerisLife, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness services clinics. It operates through the Senior Living and Rehabilitation and Wellness Services segments. The Senior Living segment is involved in the operation of independent assisted living communities, skilled nursing facilities, and continuing care retirement communities.

Receive News & Ratings for AlerisLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlerisLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.