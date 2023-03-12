Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading Down 1.8%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 7.03% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

