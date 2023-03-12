Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.56% of Stifel Financial worth $196,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,775,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,223,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,380,000 after buying an additional 801,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $58.39 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SF. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

