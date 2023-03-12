Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.71% of AtriCure worth $158,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $35.87 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

