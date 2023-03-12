Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 854,931 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 271,955 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $185,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

PXD opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.