Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176.12 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $176,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

