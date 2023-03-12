Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $217.40 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $217,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

