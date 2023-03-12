Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $189,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.0 %

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Stories

