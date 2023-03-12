Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,551 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.79% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $222,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $478.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $607.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

