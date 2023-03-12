Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 498,700 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.83% of TopBuild worth $202,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 3.6 %

BLD opened at $192.86 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.39 and its 200 day moving average is $173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

