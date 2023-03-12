Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 64,184 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,184 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.96% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $164,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $478.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

