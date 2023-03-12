Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $18.71. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APYRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

