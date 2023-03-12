Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and $1.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.01362184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.01712566 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

