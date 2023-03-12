Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 3rd

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to earn $14.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of AMR stock traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.30. 236,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. The firm had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

